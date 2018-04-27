Lester Elementary To Host “School’s Out, Lights Out” party

LESTER., WV (WOAY) – In just a month Lester Elementary school will be shutting their doors down for one final time, after years of serving the community and educating children.

After May 31st, Lester Elementary will no longer be open. But just before they shut the lights off at 6 p.m. they will host a “Schools out Lights Out Party”, the party will feature music, games, and food.

Past and present Lester Elementary student’s are welcomed to join in on the fun! The staff at Lester are hopeful this new change will be great for students.

Principal Linda Adkins adds, “I still always say that teachers need teachers and kids need other kids so I think that the positive will be more teachers, more kids, more friends and more opportunities.”

Current students at Lester Elementary will either go to either the newly built Ridgeview Elementary, or Fairdale Elementary or Coal City Elementary. The teachers and staff at Lester Elementary will be split between several schools in Raleigh County.

