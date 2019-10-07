Less than 50 Days til ski season in WV

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOAY) – Snowshoe Mountain is busy preparing for the 2019/20 winter season in Pocahontas County. The Resort intends to open for skiing and snowboarding in less than 50 days on Friday, November 22nd, weather permitting. Overnight temperatures have already been dipping into the 30’s on the mountain, and Snowshoe officials are feeling confident following recent upgrades to the mountain’s snowmaking system.

“We invested nearly $4M into our snowmaking system in 2018, and the impacts of those upgrades were obvious right from the start last winter” said resort spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “We opened with the most terrain we’d had in a decade last season and the upgraded equipment allowed us to expand terrain and maintain a consistent, quality snow surface throughout the winter, despite a historically low natural snowfall total. Going into year 2, our snowmaking team has an even better handle on the new equipment and we’re excited to see them back in action.”

The snowmaking investments didn’t just mean more snow for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy, it also allowed the mountain to drastically reduce its energy usage by about 5 million kwh/year. The upgraded snowmaking equipment is much more energy-efficient than its predecessors, which allowed Snowshoe to lighten their carbon footprint and cut costs, all while making more snow than ever before.

NEW FOR WINTER 2019/20: The Coca-Cola Tubing Park goes green (and red, blue, orange, etc.)

In another effort to reduce energy usage, Snowshoe is installing new LED lights at the Coca-Cola Tubing Park. The upgrades are expected to cut the tubing hill’s lighting-specific energy usage by 80-85%. The new lights aren’t just efficient, they’re also pretty spectacular, with a wide variety of color options allowing for stunning light shows, making for a sensational snowtubing experience for Snowshoe’s guests.

Also new for this winter, the Snowshoe Ski & Ride School will be debuting an innovative, new style of lesson specifically for families. “Mommy and Me” lessons, will allow parents (or aunts, uncles, grandparents, etc.) to take ski or snowboard lessons with their children. The program is designed to not only improve the skiing and riding skills of both parents and children, but to also teach the parents techniques to help coach their children as they continue to progress.

Snowshoe has also released their schedule of events for the 2019/20 winter season:

Snowshoe Events Calendar | Winter 2019/20

NOVEMBER 22 | Opening Day (weather permitting)

NOVEMBER 28 – 30 | Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration

DECEMBER 13 | Opening Day for Silver Creek & Coca-Cola Tubing Park

DECEMBER 14 | Park Jam presented by Smith

DECEMBER 14| Winter Brewfest

DECEMBER 15| WV Ski FREE Day

DECEMBER 20-January 2 |Holiday Celebration

DECEMBER 31 | New Year’s Eve Celebration

JANUARY 4-5 | Burton Women’s Snowboard Camp

JANUARY 11- 12|Burton Kid’s Snowboard Camp

JANUARY 25-26|HEAD Women’s Ski Camp

FEBRUARY 3|Cupp Run Challenge presented by Oakley

FEBRUARY 8 | Progression Session

FEBRUARY 21 | Winter Gala presented by the Snowshoe Foundation

FEBRUARY 22|Berming Man Banked Slalom presented by Oakley

MARCH 7-8| Homegrown Music Festival

MARCH 13-14|Ballhooter Spring Break Festival

MARCH 15 | Closing Day for Silver Creek & Coca-Cola Tubing Park

MARCH 21 | Snowshoe Pond Skim

MARCH 22 | WV Ski FREE Day

MARCH 28| Pass Holder Appreciation Party

MARCH 29| Last day of ski season

Please follow this link for the full Winter 2019/20 Events Calendar (https://www.snowshoemtn.com/things-to-do/events)

Snow Guarantee

As always, Snowshoe will extend their Snow Guarantee, promising more skiable terrain open than any other Southeastern ski area from December 13, 2019 through March 15, 2020 or your next day of skiing is free.

Flurry Of Savings Event

If you’re planning a trip to Snowshoe this winter, your best opportunity for savings is right now during the resort’s Flurry of Savings Event, October 7 – 16. The sale will feature discounts of up to 30% off lodging, rentals, and lift tickets, as well as a $109 Early Season Pass (Good for unlimited skiing or riding from Opening Day through Dec. 25, 2019) and lots more.

Visit this link by October 16 to take advantage > https://www.snowshoemtn.com/plan-your-trip/deals-and-packages/flurry-of-savings

Photo by: Snowshoe Mountain Resort