Leslie Jones to host ABC revival of ‘Supermarket Sweep’

By
Tyler Barker
-

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Leslie Jones is joining the ranks of television game-show hosts.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star will host a new version of “Supermarket Sweep,” which originally aired on ABC from 1965-67.

The show follows three teams of two as they compete using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

Revivals aired on other networks in the 1990s and 2000s. The show was adapted for overseas markets and recently relaunched in the United Kingdom.

ABC said Wednesday that production on 10 episodes will begin in the spring. An air date will be announced later.

Jones will be an executive producer. She says she tried out unsuccessfully for the show years ago, and bringing it back to life “is my ultimate redemption story.”

Jones has a Netflix stand-up special “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” airing later this month and has a voice role in the upcoming “Angry Birds 2.”

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR