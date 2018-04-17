Leaders Optimistic About Future of New River Train After Meeting

HINTON– Elected officials met with officials from Amtrak, Hinton and Summers County today to discuss keeping a local train running.

Amtrak decided last month to stop running charter an special service trains. This puts in jeopardy the New River Train and Hinton Railroad Days.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin met with officials today to try and keep these traditions going. Both leaders say the meeting went well and that everyone involved wants to ensure the New River Train runs for a 52nd year.

They say there are still some issues that need to be resolved, but they are optimistic that it can happen.

