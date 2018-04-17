Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Leaders Optimistic About Future of New River Train After Meeting
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Leaders Optimistic About Future of New River Train After Meeting

Rachel AyersBy Apr 17, 2018, 14:41 pm

6
0

HINTON– Elected officials met with officials from Amtrak, Hinton and Summers County today to discuss keeping a local train running.

Amtrak decided last month to stop running charter an special service trains. This puts in jeopardy the New River Train and Hinton Railroad Days.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin met with officials today to try and keep these traditions going. Both leaders say the meeting went well and that everyone involved wants to ensure the New River Train runs for a 52nd year.

They say there are still some issues that need to be resolved, but they are optimistic that it can happen.

Comments

comments

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: