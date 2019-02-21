Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
EducationFeaturedNewsWatch

Leaders Announce Teacher Strike Will End

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 20, 2019, 19:19 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Union leaders have announced that the teacher strike will end.

Teachers and students will be back in the classroom on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

