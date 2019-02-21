Leaders Announce Teacher Strike Will End

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Union leaders have announced that the teacher strike will end.
Teachers and students will be back in the classroom on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
By Tyler BarkerFeb 20, 2019, 19:19 pm215
