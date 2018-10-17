Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Lawsuit seeks W.Va. AG Morrisey’s pharma industry records
Local NewsNewsWatchPolitics

Lawsuit seeks W.Va. AG Morrisey’s pharma industry records

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 17, 2018, 04:38 am

9
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to force Republican U.S. Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia to release public records related to his communications with the pharmaceutical industry.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee filed suit Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court against Morrisey, who is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin on Nov. 6.

Morrisey represented Cardinal Health and lobbied for wholesalers in Washington, D.C., before winning the state attorney general’s race in 2012. He was re-elected in 2016.

The lawsuit says Morrisey has failed to provide records sought a year ago in a Freedom of Information Act request for correspondence starting in 2013 with drug companies such as Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen, the trade group Healthcare Distribution Alliance and others.

Morrisey’s predecessor sued more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies accusing them of fueling the state’s opioid crisis. West Virginia leads the nation by far in the rate of drug overdose deaths. Morrisey’s wife, Denise Morrisey, stopped doing work as a lobbyist for Cardinal Health in May 2016.

“If Morrisey has nothing to hide, voters across West Virginia are right to wonder why he fought to keep these records hidden for nearly a year,” DSCC spokesman David Bergstein said in an email. “What’s the former opioid lobbyist hiding?”

Morrisey spokesman Curtis Johnson said Morrisey’s office is a strong FOIA advocate, has already responded to the Democratic committee with significant information and continues to sort through tens of thousands of documents in an effort to comply with the request.

Johnson said the group’s request “amounts to nothing more than an effort to secure a political hit.”

Earlier this year the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration approved a rule change requiring drugmakers to identify a legitimate need for opioids to justify their production in an attempt to rein in their diversion for illicit purposes. Morrisey sought to limit how many opioid pills can be manufactured each year.

Previous PostWest Virginia State Police Need Your Help Locating A Missing Person
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X