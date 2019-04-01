Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Lawsuit: Princeton Hospital forced doctor out over her abortion stance
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Lawsuit: Princeton Hospital forced doctor out over her abortion stance

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 01, 2019, 11:32 am

80
0

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia doctor says a hospital run by a Republican state lawmaker prevented her from performing a medically necessary abortion, falsified records and forced her out.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Lori Tucker is suing Princeton Community Hospital in federal court.

She says she resigned as chief of staff in 2016 after being barred from performing an ethics committee-approved abortion. The congenitally deformed baby died shortly after birth, and complications then caused the mother to undergo multiple surgeries.

In 2017, Tucker was suspended from major surgeries after publicly advocating the use of buprenorphine for opioid-addicted pregnant women, despite hospital opposition. She said the documentation for a peer review of this suspension was misleading.

The hospital, whose president is an anti-abortion delegate, Joe Ellington, declined to comment on the federal lawsuit.

Previous PostGreenbrier County families worried about flood grant money
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X