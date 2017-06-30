Lawsuit filed in West Virginia school consolidation denial

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia county school board has sued the state over allegations that Gov. Jim Justice used intermediaries to pressure officials into arbitrarily denying a school consolidation plan.

According to The Charleston Gazette-Mail , the Nicholas County school board filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court against the state Board of Education and Schools Superintendent Steve Paine.

Justice spokesman Grant Herring said the governor stayed completely out of the state Board of Education’s decision to deny the consolidation request.

The plan would have merged two middle schools, two high schools and a vocational center into a consolidated campus near Summersville using Federal Emergency Management Agency money from deadly 2016 floods.

Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle were closed after damages from the floods.

