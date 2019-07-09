Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lawsuit filed in Monroe County over ambulance fee

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 09, 2019, 14:02 pm

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Monroe County Commission over an ambulance fee.

Resident Gary Campbell filed a lawsuit that would prevent county commissioners from collecting fees for its ambulance service.

Campbell’s lawsuit claims that the ambulance fee funds are deposited into the county’s general fund and not the special ambulance fund, which he states is a violation. The lawsuit goes on to say that the commission hired a legal firm to collect past due ambulance fees.   The lawsuit also states that there are not enough board members to manage the ambulance fee.

Monroe County Commission passed the ambulance fee back in 2017.

Tyler Barker

