Lawsuit filed in fatal deputy shooting
By Daniella HankeyOct 13, 2018, 08:34 am
FAIRMONT, WV (AP) — The wife of a man fatally shot by a West Virginia deputy has filed suit against the sheriff’s department and county officials.
The Times West Virginian reports Christy J. Rhoades filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court against the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the County Commission in the death of her husband, Philip Jontz Rhoades.
The lawsuit accuses the deputy of using excessive force and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
County administrator Kris Cinalli said Wednesday that commissioners hadn’t yet reviewed the suit. The newspaper said it couldn’t reach Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.
According to the report, the shooting happened in August 2017 as deputies chased a stolen vehicle. Deputies said Rhoades drove toward the deputy who shot him, but the lawsuit disputes that.
