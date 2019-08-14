Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lawsuit filed against JUUL in Southern West Virginia for targeting children

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 14, 2019

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against JUUL for allegedly targeting children.

The lawsuit says that JUUL and two other companies targeted teenagers and pre-teens with their addictive nicotine products.

“Like cigarette manufacturers, JUUL deceptively marketed its products to teenagers and pre-teens,” Attorney Brett Preston said in the release. “Parents all over West Virginia are finding small nicotine-containing JUUL pods in their children’s backpacks and bedrooms that are meant to resemble USB drives.”

The full lawsuit can be read below:

JUUL Lawsuit
Tyler Barker

