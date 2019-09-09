Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lawsuit: City violated woman’s rights to protect officer

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 09, 2019, 10:04 am

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia city is accused of violating the due process rights of a woman in order to protect the identity of a police officer who shocked her with a stun gun.

Rosa Lee Butcher was awarded $5,000 by a jury that found “John Does” on the Clarksburg police force used excessive force on her in 2015. The city still hasn’t paid up, appealing instead.

So now her lawyer Tim Gentilozzi is accusing the city’s former manager, police chief and “other John Doe(s)” on the force of conspiracy.

Gentilozzi notes that the judge said all police trial testimony conflicted with each other, and state police should have investigated Butcher’s complaint before the lawsuit was filed.

Interim City Manager Annette Wright told The Exponent Telegram that the city received the lawsuit.

