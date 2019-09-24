Lawmakers respond to impeachment inquiry into President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement following House Democrats’ official impeachment inquiry announcement:

“West Virginians have made it clear to me time and time again that they would rather Congress focus on the issues that truly affect their day-to-day lives—not political and partisan theatrics. Earlier this afternoon, in good faith, the president said he is willing to release the ‘complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript,’ and I applaud that decision. Moving forward with an impeachment inquiry before that transcript is even public proves that House Democrats are more interested in partisan politics than in following the facts.”