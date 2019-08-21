Law Enforcement Officers Conduct Drug Roundup Following 72 Sealed Indictments in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Tuesday, a special grand jury convened in Greenbrier County and handed down 72 indictments for 32 individuals for various drug distribution charges.

After about a year-long investigation by the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, several individuals were brought in Tuesday night on distribution charges of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

“As we’re speaking now, there are officers with the sheriff’s office, the State Police, the Division of Natural Resources, all the municipalities that are out now looking for these individuals,” Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said. “They’ll take them into custody and bring them here for processing and transport them to the regional jail.”

All of the individuals reside in the Greenbrier County area and the majority have been charged with distributing methamphetamine.

“Drugs kind of go in a cycle and certain drugs come up at different times but yeah, we are starting to revert back to seeing meth,” Sergeant Andy Evans with the West Virginia State Police, said.

The task force was made up of the West Virginia State Police and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office and the roundup brought in even more agencies to help. However, despite getting indictments for 32 individuals, law enforcement officials see no end in sight to the drug problem in the area.

“Anything we can do is obviously beneficial. Unfortunately as long as in society we have a drug addiction problem, we’re going to have a drug distribution problem. We all know it’s nationwide and we have to do what we can in our county to stem the flow of drugs being distributed and try to make an impact,” Sloan said.

Not all who were indicted were brought in Tuesday night. Troopers on the scene said a roundup like this could take a full day.