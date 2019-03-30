Laughery Preparing for Beckley Toughman

WOAY – The Original West Virginia Toughman Contest returns to Beckley next week, with many Southern West Virginia natives set to participate.

Among the bouts on Saturday, April 6 will be a professional fight between Shawn “Lightning” Laughery and the “Artie Bomber” Dell Long, with the West Virginia state heavyweight championship at stake.

Laughery says he anticipates a tough matchup, but is confident that his preparation will play a big role in potential success next week.

WOAY-TV is one of the presenting sponsors for this year’s Toughman Contest, which will be held April 5th and 6th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Tickets are still currently available.