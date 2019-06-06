LATEST: Three Out Of Four Who Entered Abandoned Mine Appear In Court

June 6, 2019 (3:00 pm) UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three out four people who entered an abandoned mine appeared back in court today.

Kayla Williams, Eddie Williams, and Cody Beverly were back in court to face arraignments after being indicted for charges related to entering the Rock House Powellton Mine back in December. All three of them pleaded not guilty. Kayla Williams and Eddie Williams were not granted bond and therefore were sent back to jail. Cody Beverly was able to remain out on bond after posting his 100,000 dollar bond.

Erica Treadway will be due back in court later this month to face her indictment.

January 2, 2019 (12:15 pm) UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The four people who entered an abandoned mine back in December in Raleigh County have all waived their preliminary hearing.

The case will now go to the circuit court. Kayla Williams, Erica Treadway, Cody Beverly, and Eddie Williams are facing several charges; including, conspiracy, destruction of property, and entering without breaking.

December 26, 2018 (3:15 pm) UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The two women wanted for entering an abandoned mine have turned themselves in.

According to Raleigh County Magistrate Court, both Kayla Williams and Erica Treadway turned themselves in together Wednesday afternoon.

Erica Treadway and Kayla Williams are charged with conspiracy, destruction of property, and entering without breaking. Bond for both women was set at 100,000 dollars.

Eddie Williams remains in SRJ under a 100,000 dollar bond. Cody Beverly made bond on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

December 22, 2018 (9:45 pm) UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cody Beverly is currently out in bond. Eddie Williams remains in jail and deputies are still searching for Kayla Williams and Erica Treadway.

December 21, 2018 (10:45 pm) UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Latest on four people who entered an abandoned mine:

WOAY can confirm two out of the four people wanted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department have been taken into custody.

Eddie Williams, Jr. turned himself in around 6 pm Friday evening. WOAY waited at the Raleigh County Judicial Center for the arraignment, but Magistrate Tanner arraigned Williams behind closed doors and gave him a 100,000 dollar bond.

Shortly before 8pm Friday evening, WOAY was told that Cody Beverly had been arrested. WOAY waited for Beverly’s arraignment but was later told Magistrate Tanner would be leaving for the evening and no further details were provided.

As of now, Erica Treadway and Kayla Williams are still wanted by deputies.

Willaims is charged with false information to law enforcement, entering a building other than dwelling, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Beverly is charged with conspiracy, destruction of property, and entering without breaking. Bond for Beverly has not been set yet.

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in custody after entering an abandoned mine.

Sheriff Van Meter tells WOAY that Eddie Williams turned himself in this evening and Cody Beverly has been arrested.

Erica Treadway and Kayla Williams are still wanted.

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One of four people have turned themselves into authorities Friday evening.

Eddie Williams turned himself in Friday evening shortly before 6 pm.

Willaims is charged with false information to law enforcement, entering a building other than dwelling, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Williams is being held in Southern Regional Jail and bond has not been set yet.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – New details are emerging after four people allegedly entered an abandoned mine. WOAY has obtained court documents that reveal the four allegedly entered the mine to steal copper and have sex.

According to court documents, on Saturday, December 8, 2018, Eddie Williams, Kayla Williams, Cody Beverly, and Erica Treadway allegedly entered Rockhouse Powellton Mine on the north side of Clear Fork Road during the early morning hours.

They were all at Kayla Williams house in Artie hanging out discussing going underground in the coal mine. They allegedly left in Eddie’s car and went to pick up Cody’s four-wheeler. After getting the four-wheeler, they drove to the mine. Deputies were notified around midnight on December 9th, that the four were missing. Deputies found the four-wheeler and some jackets on it. Deputies observed black charring to the soil with small amounts of copper wiring left. Large culvert pipes were found with large burn pits.

On Monday, December 10th, 2018, Eddie Williams exited the mine alone. He told investigators in his first interview no one was around, but Cody’s four-wheeler was there. He said, he went to his car and drove to a friends house a mile away. Eddie called his girlfriend who picked him up and took him to Whitesville where family members were waiting. Law enforcement interviewed Eddie; his initial statement was that Kayla, Cody, and Erica entered the mine without him and after a day when they hadn’t come out, he went in to look for them.

Eddie later admitted that they had all gone into the mine looking to steal copper to detectives. Eddie said, “we had entered the mine before to try and make money.” When asked what he meant by making money, Eddie responded with “to see if they left anything behind, copper, or anything.” Eddie further stated that this was the first mine he had been on that he wasn’t working in.

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018, the three inside the mine were eventually rescued.

On Friday, December 14, 2018, Eddie once again spoke to detectives and said, he entered the mine and once inside Cody Beverly and Kayla Williams has gone one way, and he and Erica Treadway had gone another. Eddie states that the pairs had split up to have sex with each other.

Interviews with Kayla, Cody, and Erica at a later date say that they went inside and separated to have sex.

When Detectives confronted Eddie about his admission that they had gone into the mine to look for and steal copper he denied it, but followed up later with Sheriff Van Meter and said they went into the mine to steal copper.

Eddie allegedly gave false information to law enforcement and rescuers who were actively attempting to rescue the three others.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Eddie Williams’s arrest.

”All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.”