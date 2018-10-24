Latest recall hits millions of pounds of food from Kroger, Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A massive food recall has hit several big name retailers including Harris Teeter, Kroger, Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart.

USA Today reported that millions of pounds of ready-to-eat salads and pre-made food items like burritos, wraps, and pizzas have been recalled due to the risk of salmonella and listeria contamination.

Companies notified that USDA about products with ingredients like corn, diced, onions, and other vegetables that could be tainted with bacteria from McCain Foods.

The first recall came on October 17 where about 217-940 pounds of salad was recalled.

That included Whole Foods’ Santa Fe style salad with chicken, Trader Joe’s labeled BBQ flavored chicken salad, and Walmart’s marketside fiesta salad with steak.

According to the USDA, several more companies have issued recalls including 795,261 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Those include Harris Teeter Deli-Bakery brand bacon, egg and cheese burritos, and chicken sausage, egg white and cheese breakfast burritos.

Detailed list of recalls:

Simple Truth and Cadence Gourmet entrees

Envolve Foods recalled about 292,764 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products including 22-ounce bags of Simple Truth Chicken Bibimbap, Thai Style Green Curry and Chicken Tikka Masala.



It also includes Cadence Gourmet-branded Steak Fajitas, Tuscan Tomato Basil Chicken & Sausage and Rustic Toasted Tomato Basil Chicken & Vegetables with an expiration date in 2019.

These products were sold in several states in stores including Fred Meyer, Kroger and Ralphs.

Check USDA’s website for a full list of products and sell by dates.

Go-Go Taquitos

7-Eleven’s taquitos, sold nationwide, have been recalled for possible risk of salmonella and listeria.

The recall involved Beef & Taco Cheese Taquitos, Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos and Chipotle Chicken taquitos all made between July 1 – October 10.

7-Eleven had already recalled their Southwest Style Salad With Bacon due to tainted corn.

Jenny Craig chicken wraps

SK Food Group recalled about 174,207 pounds of Jenny Craig Chicken Wrap with BBQ Sauce because they may contain vegetables with bacteria.

The dates produced include October 15, 2017 – October 15, 2018.

Fresh Garden salads

Caito Foods recalled about 1,532 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salads and food bowls made with corn.



Recalls included 11.5-ounce and 8.75-ounce packages of Fresh Garden Highway Santa Fe Style with Chicken salads with sell by dates of October 21.

Buddy’s Kitchen products

About 212,746 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products have been recalled due to possible contaminated vegetables.



It includes bulk cases of foods like omelettes with potatoes and sausage that were shipped to stores.

Bakkavor Foods

795,261 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are being recalled that contain onions that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.



he ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from September 27, 2017 – October 15, 2018.

This includes Harris Teeter fresh foods market deli-bakery brand “BBQ-style chicken artisan pizza” and “chicken, sausage, egg white, and cheese breakfast burrito.

GHSW

GHSW, LLC is recalling approximately 1,786 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.

The ready-to-eat salads with chicken were produced from Oct. 1 – Oct. 18, 2018.

Products include Whole Food’s Market “BBQ style chopped salad with chicken” and Trader Joe’s BBQ seasoned white chicken salad.

GHSE

GHSE, LLC is recalling approximately 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with meat products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.

The ready-to-eat salads with steak were produced from October 11 – October 14, 2018.

It includes the “Marketside Fiesta salad with steak.”

Taylor Farms Northwest

Taylor Farms Northwest is recalling approximately 276 pounds of ready-to-eat pork carnitas bowl products that contain tomatillos that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.



The bowls were produced between October 10-14, 2018.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods is recalling approximately 916 pounds of ready-to-eat wrap and salad products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.



The products were produced from October 5 – October 13, 2018.

It includes “Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken wrap with rib meat and “Trader Jose’s Mexicali inspired salad with chili seasoned chicken.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year in the U.S., and about 260 die from it. Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.