Latest on Greenbrier Co. shooting

GREENBRIER CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – On Thursday June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:08 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a report of a shooting at a residence located on Snake Run Road near Blue Sulphur Springs, WV.

Initial investigation revealed that Erica Dawn Martin, age 25 of Alderson WV, had succumbed to gunshot wounds on the scene.

Robert Lee Flook, age 32 of Rupert WV, was treated on scene by Quinwood Ambulance and subsequently flown to Charleston Area Medical Center due to his gunshot injury.

Joe Aaron Baker, age 61 of Alderson WV, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The crime scene was processed by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team as investigators attempt to establish the sequence of events that led to the deaths of two individuals.

The investigation is ongoing with Corporal W. K. Nester being the lead investigator.

Addendum: June 23, 2017

On Friday June 23, 2017 autopsies were performed on Erica Dawn Martin and Joe Aaron Baker at the State Medical Examiners office in Charleston.

Based upon investigative findings, in conjunction with autopsy results, the following has been determined.

On Thursday June 22, 2017, Erica Dawn Martin and Robert Lee Flook arrived by vehicle at a residence located on Snake Run Road. Upon their arrival Joe Aaron Baker was performing yard work at that residence. Both individuals exited the vehicle they were occupying and Joe Baker approached Robert Flook and engaged in verbal conversation with him regarding his belief that Robert Flook and Erica Martin were responsible for a recent theft at his nearby residence. A verbal altercation ensued between Flook and Baker.

Joe Baker subsequently presented a handgun and fired the weapon at Mr. Flook. He (Flook) would receive two non fatal gunshot wounds and would later be transported to Charleston Area Medical Center. Joe Baker then fired the weapon at Erica Martin. Ms. Martin was struck three times and would succumb to her injuries at the scene.

Mr. Baker subsequently succumbed to injuries at the scene from a self -inflicted gun shot wound.

