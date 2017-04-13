    •
    The Latest: Lawyer says United apology was ‘staged’

    Apr 13, 2017

    CHICAGO (AP) – A lawyer for the passenger who was dragged from a United Express flight says he and his client accept the airline CEO’s public apology but think it was insincere.

    Attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday that he thinks the apology that United CEO Oscar Munoz’s issued two days after first blaming the passenger, Dr. David Dao, was “staged” and done because the airline was taking a public relations “beating.”

    Dao was dragged off a flight Sunday by airport guards after he refused to give up his seat on the full plane to make room for crew members.

    Demetrio says Dao will “probably” sue over the incident and that the city of Chicago, which employs the guards, is also responsible.

