The Latest: Bus victims in wreck ranged in age from 61 to 87

CONCAN, TX AP) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says the 13 people on a church bus who were killed in a wreck ranged in age from 61 to 87 years old.

The group from First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a three-day retreat Wednesday when their small bus collided with a pickup truck about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

The bus driver was among those killed. DPS identified him as 67-year-old Murray William Barrett of New Braunfels, a San Antonio suburb.

Ten of those killed came from New Braunfels.

The truck driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young of Leakey, Texas, and bus passenger, 64-year-old Rose Mary Harris of New Braunfels, have been hospitalized.

