Last day to register to vote in West Virginia is here

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The last day to register to vote next month in West Virginia has arrived.

The state secretary of state’s office says online registrations must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, and mail-in registrations must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

To register online or update current registration, go to GoVoteWV.com .

People with questions can contact their county clerk or call the West Virginia Secretary of State Elections Division at (304) 558-6000.

The general election is Nov. 6.