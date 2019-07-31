Last Chance to Buy Advance Discounted Tickets for State Fair of WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The deadline to purchase advanced discounted tickets to the 2019 State Fair of West Virginia is rapidly approaching! Tickets are available at Greenbrier Medical Arts, Union, Alleghany Family and Western Greenbrier Pharmacies until Friday, August 2 and the State Fair Box Office until Noon on August 3. Select One Stop and Stop In Food Stores will be selling tickets through August 6.

“We’ve had a really good turnout with advanced ticket sales so far, and we want to encourage fairgoers to take advantage of these discounted prices while they last.” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Not only are you getting the discounted price, but you do not have to wait in line for tickets!”

Gate admission discounts include a $9 adult ticket (13 older). Carnival discounts include a $25 Mega Pass (rides from 11 am – 11 pm) and a $20 Big Pass (rides from 11 am – 5pm). Gate admission for children 12 years old and under is free all day, every day!

There are also several gate specials through week including a $5 admission and $20 ride pass on opening day! Gates will open for the 2019 State Fair of West Virginia at 9 am, while the carnival will open at 2 pm.

Concert tickets are available through the State Fair Box Office, by visiting

www.statefairofwv.com, or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX(3849). The State Fair Box Office is open from 9-4 pm Monday – Friday, and from 9 am – Noon on Saturday, August 3.

For more information, call the State Fair Box Office at (304) – 645 – 1090.

The 2019 State Fair themed “Summer’s Greatest Adventure,” is a 10-day Fair scheduled August 8-17, 2019. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

