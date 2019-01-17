Larry Thompson to Take Over at Wyoming East

WOAY – WOAY has learned Larry Thompson will take over as the head coach of Wyoming East football in 2019, succeeding Don Jewell.
Thompson was the head coach at Mount View High School for the past five seasons, helping the Golden Knights complete a turnaround that included a berth in the Class A quarterfinals in 2018. In a statement posted on Twitter, Thompson said it was an honor to represent both the Golden Knights and McDowell County.
Jewell resigned as Warriors after four seasons as the head football coach. Under him, Wyoming East developed a habit of finishing regular seasons on a winning note. The Warriors have won two straight against county rival Westside.
Wyoming East opens the 2019 season against the Renegades on September 6.