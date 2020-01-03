Larry Thompson Resigns at Wyoming East

WOAY – Wyoming East head football coach Larry Thompson announced in a social media post Thursday that he has resigned the position after one season.
Thompson said on both Facebook and Twitter, “I can’t begin to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of support I’ve received this year. It truly means the world to me and my family. This was my personal choice and I hope that everyone can find it in their heart to respect my decision.”
“I was truly honored to be able to coach this group and to help them achieve their goals for the season……I will never forget the time spent under those Friday night lights at the War Zone!”
Thompson took over at Wyoming East after several years at Mount View, where he helped lead the Golden Knights to the Class A quarterfinals in 2018. Wyoming East began 2019 with five straight wins, finishing the regular season 8-2 and qualifying for the Class AA playoffs for the first time since 2014. Two Warriors – Caleb Bower & Tanner Jenkins – would be named to the Class AA All-State First Team; Bower was a finalist for WOAY’s 2019 Football Player of the Year.
Wyoming East will have a new head coach for a third straight season in 2020. Donald Jewell was the head coach from 2015-2018 before Thompson took over last year.