Large Python On The Loose In WV

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 31, 2019, 10:41 am

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-foot python is on the loose in West Virginia.

Morgantown Police say the python slithered out of a truck and escaped into the woods as a man was transporting it late Thursday.

The snake was last seen in a large tree next to Listravia Avenue, near a Sheetz gas station outside Morgantown.

Police are asking residents to pay close attention to children and small pets while outdoors.

A city spokesman says authorities are still looking for the snake as of Friday morning

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

