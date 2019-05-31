Large Python On The Loose In WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-foot python is on the loose in West Virginia.

Morgantown Police say the python slithered out of a truck and escaped into the woods as a man was transporting it late Thursday.

The snake was last seen in a large tree next to Listravia Avenue, near a Sheetz gas station outside Morgantown.

Police are asking residents to pay close attention to children and small pets while outdoors.

A city spokesman says authorities are still looking for the snake as of Friday morning