Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Large number of scouts expected at Yeager Airport as World Scout Jamboree winds down
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Large number of scouts expected at Yeager Airport as World Scout Jamboree winds down

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 31, 2019, 13:46 pm

48
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) —  As the 24th World Scout Jamboree winds down on August 2, travelers flying out of Yeager Airport should be aware that thousands of scouts from 152 countries across six continents will be headed to the airport to fly home, resulting in busier-than-usual activity in the airport.

As a result, travelers are urged to get to the airport early to account for the many out-of-towners who will be flying home on August 2 through 4. Saturday, August 3, is expected to be the busiest day for the World Scout Jamboree participants to be flying home.

“We encourage passengers to arrive at the airport 90 minutes in advance of their flights,” said John Allen, the Transportation Security Administration’s West Virginia Federal Security Director. “There will be significantly more activity at check-in counters and at the checkpoint. Many of the travelers are likely to be teenagers who are participating in the Jamboree and are not typically familiar with checkpoint procedures.”

TSA officials are prepared for the expected increase in the number of passengers, and “we want to be sure that our regular business travelers are aware that they may encounter a higher volume of passengers than usual and remind them to get to the terminal 90 minutes before their scheduled departure,” he said.

Previous PostU.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $7.6 Million in Infrastructure Grants to the State and Nine Airports in West Virginia
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X