Lane Jordan Signs With WVU Tech

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Lane Jordan will continue his baseball career at WVU Tech, saying it has been a lifelong goal for him to play college baseball.

Jordan has been a three-year starter for the Red Devils, primarily as an infielder, and played a pivotal role in their Class AA Region 3 Section 1 championship in 2019. He says making his college decision before his senior season will allow him to enjoy 2020 more as Oak Hill looks to defend that sectional title.

Jordan was named to the Class AA All-State Second Team this spring, and says WVU Tech’s proximity to Oak Hill didn’t play a factor, but he was able to develop a great relationship with the coaching staff.

He plans to major in psychology and pre-law, with future plans to enter law school.