Landfill Gas Creates Electricity in Raleigh County

Electricity. One of the most important energies that we rely on every day. That’s why officials with the Raleigh County landfill are proud to announce their latest green energy project.

After a year in the works, they house the New River Energy Facility that converts gas from the landfill into electricity.

“Currently we are generating approximately 3.2 mega watts of electricity, and a general rule of thumb is 1 mega watt of electricity can power up to 1200 homes,” said James Allen, the Executive Director for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority.

That’s almost 4,000 homes that can now receive power thanks to these two large generators.

“There is plans on adding more generators as we generate more gas, as the landfill gets larger and larger and we continue to add waste to it, and each engine will generate approximately 1.6 megawatts of electricity,” added Allen.

This power generation facility is the first landfill-to-energy project of its kind in the state of West Virginia.

