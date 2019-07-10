Land Survey Underway for Possible New Home of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The surveying process is underway for a four acre property that could be the new home for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office

The property is at the Pinecrest Business and Technology Park. The county should receive the report from the surveyors at the next meeting on July 23rd, and if they receive a good report, they will move forward with the process.

“Once we do that, then the county attorney will draw up the deed and so forth, and it will be ours,” County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said. “Then, the next step after that is advertising for an architect for the sheriffs office. They tell us that’s going to take between six and eight months.”

The county is still discussing what they will do with the old Sheriff’s office but it will remain county property.