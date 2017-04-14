    •
    Lanay Montgomery Selected 30th in WNBA Draft

    Apr 14, 2017

    WOAY – West Virginia’s Lanay Montgomery was selected in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm with the 30th overall pick (third round) Thursday.

    It’s the second straight year a Mountaineer has heard her name called – after Bria Holmes in 2016 – and the sixth Mountaineer in school history. All draftees were coached in Morgantown by Mike Carey.

    Montgomery averaged 10 points and nearly nine rebounds a game in the 2016-17 season, as the WVU women won the Big 12 Tournament and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The center was named honorable mention by the Big 12 and was a two-time member of the league’s All-Defensive Team.

    She joins a Storm squad that made the WNBA playoffs last year, but lost in the first round to Atlanta. They open the season against the defending champion Los Angeles Sparks on May 13.

