Lake Shawnee Celebrates Halloween

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 05, 2019, 17:58 pm

Mercer County, WV(WOAY)-Lake Shawnee in Mercer county is celebrating Halloween this month with The Darkest Carnival which features a scary maze and a photo history tour.

Lake Shawnee is considered one of the most haunted places in the country.

The amusement parks chilling history has made it a popular destination for thrill-seekers.

Every Friday and Saturday for the month of October you can also be a part of Lake Shawnee’s story.

The lake nightmare maze is 15 dollars per person and the photo history tour is 20 dollars. The package for both attractions is 32 dollars.

 

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

