Lake Shawnee Celebrates Halloween

Mercer County, WV(WOAY)-Lake Shawnee in Mercer county is celebrating Halloween this month with The Darkest Carnival which features a scary maze and a photo history tour.

Lake Shawnee is considered one of the most haunted places in the country.

The amusement parks chilling history has made it a popular destination for thrill-seekers.

Every Friday and Saturday for the month of October you can also be a part of Lake Shawnee’s story.

The lake nightmare maze is 15 dollars per person and the photo history tour is 20 dollars. The package for both attractions is 32 dollars.