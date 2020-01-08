Laid-off Macado’s workers continue protest; Now demanding legislative action

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Macado’s in Beckley closed abruptly on Monday leaving employees without notice until the day of.

That evening, the workers began protesting outside and that continued Tuesday night. They say it was unfair they were laid off without a heads up.

We reached out to the Director of Human Resources for Macado’s, Kevin Clark, who said that this was all business and that some employees had been stealing stuff from the restaurant which is why they closed so abruptly.

Former employees like Brian McKnight say this is so much bigger than Macado’s in Beckley. They now want to take this matter to the state level to have a labor law passed that would require an advanced notice for all.

“We know it’s legal for them to do something like this, but we just wanted them to know that hey, this is still wrong. Whether it’s legal or not, it is wrong. And whenever it actually happened to us and we realized the amount of support we got, it just showed us that everyone feels the same way. This shouldn’t stand if everyone feels the same way,” McKnight said.

Kevin Clark, with Macado’s, said that there will be a new one opening in a few months in Bluefield, Virginia.