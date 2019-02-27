Lady Spartans Advance to State Tournament

WOAY – Greenbrier East girls basketball is headed to the Class AAA state tournament for the first time since 2015 following a 61-51 win over George Washington in a Region 3 co-final.

The Lady Spartans trailed after both the first and second quarters, but rallied in the second half with Amya Damon recording 16 points off the bench. Haley McClure contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Katy Darnell led George Washington with 16 points. Greenbrier East will play Huntington on Wednesday, March 6, at 11:15 AM.

Woodrow Wilson was looking to make the state tournament for a second straight year, but the Lady Flying Eagles’ season came to an end after a 51-29 loss at South Charleston. Laken Ball led Woodrow Wilson with 13 points.

Sectional boys basketball scores from Tuesday are below.

Shady Spring 73, James Monroe 43 (AA Region 3 Section 2)

Bluefield 94, PikeView 53 (AA Region 3 Section 2)

Nicholas County 81, Braxton County 54 (AA Region 2 Section 2)