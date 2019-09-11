Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lady Spartan Volleyball Wins On the Road

Matt DigbyBy Sep 11, 2019, 00:25 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s high school volleyball match between Greenbrier East & Woodrow Wilson!

The Lady Spartans gained momentum early in each of the first two games, with Madison Boswell and Maggie Thompson among the contributors. Woodrow Wilson would trim deficits in both of those games but Greenbrier East would take a two set to none lead.

Woodrow Wilson would win both the third and fourth sets, but Greenbrier East would win the fifth set to take the match, three days after they had met in the quarterfinals of the Shirley Brown Invitational.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

