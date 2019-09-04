Lady Spartan Soccer Wins at Princeton

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s girls soccer game between Greenbrier East & Princeton!

The Lady Spartans established early momentum, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime. They would continue creating opportunities on offense throughout the night, scoring a goal in the second half through Fiona Beery. Sadie Boggess recorded several saves for the Tigerettes.

Also in girls high school soccer, Cabell Midland won 6-2 at Woodrow Wilson.

In golf, the WVSSAC held the second annual Girls Golf Invitational at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Wirt County. Southern West Virginia was represented by golfers from Raleigh, Summers, Wyoming, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties. Woodrow Wilson junior Mary Denny finished second with a round of 76; she received All-Tournament honors. Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent was the medalist with a round of 75.