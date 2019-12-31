Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School Lady Renegades Stay Unbeaten With Home Win
High SchoolSportsSports News

Lady Renegades Stay Unbeaten With Home Win

Matt DigbyBy Dec 31, 2019, 00:13 am

1
0

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s girls basketball game between Bluefield and Westside!

Bluefield would lead 9-5 after the first quarter, and they would be led throughout the night by senior Jaisah Smith; she led all scorers with 22 points. However, Westside would come from behind to win 49-36 and stay unbeaten on the year. Riana Kenneda led the Lady Renegades with 18 points, many of them coming in the fourth quarter; Leslie Bailey had 16 points.

Also in high school basketball, Princeton girls won at home Monday 53-27 over Bland County. Princeton boys were also winners 46-43 at Oak Hill, while Liberty boys won 82-58 at Van.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X