Lady Renegades Stay Unbeaten With Home Win

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s girls basketball game between Bluefield and Westside!

Bluefield would lead 9-5 after the first quarter, and they would be led throughout the night by senior Jaisah Smith; she led all scorers with 22 points. However, Westside would come from behind to win 49-36 and stay unbeaten on the year. Riana Kenneda led the Lady Renegades with 18 points, many of them coming in the fourth quarter; Leslie Bailey had 16 points.

Also in high school basketball, Princeton girls won at home Monday 53-27 over Bland County. Princeton boys were also winners 46-43 at Oak Hill, while Liberty boys won 82-58 at Van.