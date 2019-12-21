Lady Golden Bears Win at Bluefield State

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s women’s college basketball game between WVU Tech & Bluefield State!

The Lady Blues held a 23-19 lead after the first quarter, but WVU Tech would go on a run in the second to establish a 41-30 lead at halftime. While Bluefield State would trim the deficit several times following intermission, the Lady Golden Bears would go on to win 70-62.

Kylah Webb led all scorers with 18 for Bluefield State, while Alexandria Gray had 17 points for WVU Tech. Nine Southern West Virginia natives saw playing time Friday night; Whittney Justice had 14 points for WVU Tech.

WVU Tech hosts West Virginia Wesleyan January 5 in Beckley, while Bluefield State visits Pikeville on New Year’s Day.