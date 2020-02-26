Lady Crusaders Advance in Sectional Play

WOAY – The postseason for high school girls basketball continued Tuesday night, as did the final week of the regular season for boys basketball. Final scores are listed below, with upcoming girls sectional girls in italics.
GIRLS
Greenbrier East 81, Riverside 37
Woodrow Wilson 66, Princeton 29
Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East – Friday
Bluefield 46, River View 32
PikeView 66, James Monroe 41
Bluefield vs. PikeView – Thursday at Princeton
Greater Beckley 66, Mount View 23
Greater Beckley @ Greenbrier West – Thursday
BOYS
Westside 61, Wyoming East 40
Shady Spring 84, South Charleston 77
Independence 76, Sherman 70
Clay County 69, Midland Trail 59