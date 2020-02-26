Lady Crusaders Advance in Sectional Play

WOAY – The postseason for high school girls basketball continued Tuesday night, as did the final week of the regular season for boys basketball. Final scores are listed below, with upcoming girls sectional girls in italics.

GIRLS

Greenbrier East 81, Riverside 37

Woodrow Wilson 66, Princeton 29

Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East – Friday

Bluefield 46, River View 32

PikeView 66, James Monroe 41

Bluefield vs. PikeView – Thursday at Princeton

Greater Beckley 66, Mount View 23

Greater Beckley @ Greenbrier West – Thursday

BOYS

Westside 61, Wyoming East 40

Shady Spring 84, South Charleston 77

Independence 76, Sherman 70

Clay County 69, Midland Trail 59