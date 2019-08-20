Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lady Cavs Ready for 2019 Season

Matt Digby Aug 20, 2019

Charmco, WV (WOAY) – Hear from several members of the Greenbrier West volleyball team as they prepare for the 2019 season.

The Lady Cavs were one of six area teams to reach the state tournament last year, and with only one senior on that 2018 squad, they have high hopes to not only return to Charleston, but advance in the tournament.

Greenbrier West has several scrimmages over the next few days before their season opener at James Monroe on September 5. Most schools will begin their volleyball seasons in early September.

