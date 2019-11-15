Lady Cavs Rally to Win at Concord

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – It was a back-and-forth contest for much of the night, but UVa-Wise rallied to win 87-81 at Concord in a women’s non-conference matchup Thursday night.

The Lady Lions established momentum late in the second quarter to lead 43-38 at halftime, but the Lady Cavs would respond with runs of their own in the second half to retake the lead and hold on for the road win. There would be eight total lead changes with seven ties.

Concord’s Madison May led all scorers with 25 points, while Riley Fitzwater recorded a double-double (18 points and 12 rebounds); Maggie Guynn and Keely Lundy also reached double figures. Hanna Oliver scored 20 points for UVa-Wise.

Concord women’s basketball is next in action November 23 as part of a home doubleheader against Charleston. The Mountain Lion men play two games this weekend in Mount Olive, North Carolina.