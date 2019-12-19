Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School Lady Bobcats Win at Midland Trail
High SchoolSportsSports News

Lady Bobcats Win at Midland Trail

Matt DigbyBy Dec 18, 2019, 23:59 pm

1
0

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s girls basketball game between Summers County & Midland Trail!

The Lady Bobcats would go on a run to lead 19-7 after the first quarter, and while the Lady Patriots would close the deficit in the second quarter, Summers County kept momentum throughout the night in the 94-55 win.

Gavin Pivont led all scorers with 30 points for Summers County, while Taylor Isaac contributed 27. Malerie Hendricks was Midland Trail’s leading scorer with 15 points.

Midland Trail goes on the road Friday to Richwood, while Summers County hosts Pocahontas County on Saturday.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X