Lady Bobcats Win at Midland Trail

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s girls basketball game between Summers County & Midland Trail!

The Lady Bobcats would go on a run to lead 19-7 after the first quarter, and while the Lady Patriots would close the deficit in the second quarter, Summers County kept momentum throughout the night in the 94-55 win.

Gavin Pivont led all scorers with 30 points for Summers County, while Taylor Isaac contributed 27. Malerie Hendricks was Midland Trail’s leading scorer with 15 points.

Midland Trail goes on the road Friday to Richwood, while Summers County hosts Pocahontas County on Saturday.