LA East In Beckley Has Launched A Program To Help People Get A Healthier Lifestyle

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 08, 2019, 16:30 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) –  Starting a new workout routine is hard for everyone, but it can be especially hard if you are not comfortable with your weight.

LA East has launched an emergency program to help individuals overcome their unhealthy lifestyle habit. In January a new fitness program targeted unhealthy adult females over 200lbs and adult males over 280lbs who can apply to train with la east for 60 days for free. On Thursday a total of 20 participants collectively lost 366 pounds. LA East’s goal is to help those achieve a healthier diet and exercise.

“Well the big thing here, they have support and support is a big part and diet is 80%, and exercise is other 20%.  Once we get everybody together and start leaning on each other the camaraderie is unbelievable,” says David Chinn, Owner.

For information contact La East on their Facebook page for the next enrollment.

