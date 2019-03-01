Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
KVC to No longer Open Montgomery College at Former WVU Tech Campus

Terell BaileyBy Mar 01, 2019, 15:33 pm

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Plans to launch a two-year college for students transitioning out of foster care at the former West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus in Montgomery have been abandoned, the company behind the project said.

The company said verbal support for the project was exceptionally high, but there needed to be greater public and private support.

Supporters of the project hoped it would help breathe new economic life into Montgomery. In May 2017, the last class graduated from WVU Tech and it was moved to Raleigh County.

In August 2017, KVC Health Systems said it hoped to have the school up and running at the beginning of 2018. The group had been busy preparing the campus and making repairs.

Terell Bailey

