CINCINNATI, OHIO (WOAY) – Kroger is warning consumers of a 250 dollar coupon scam going around on the Internet.

“There is currently an unauthorized “$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon” circulating across social media. This giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company. We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information.”

Kroger says their team is actively working to address this issue.