Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Kroger to Host Halloween Event for Children
Local NewsNewsWatch

Kroger to Host Halloween Event for Children

Terell BaileyBy Oct 22, 2018, 19:47 pm

16
0

ROANOKE,VA (WOAY) – Halloween is coming up and Kroger wants to help your children kick off the holiday.

Children 10 and under are invited to come to any their 107 Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division for free activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children will receive a free Halloween bag and instruction card when they enter the store. They will go to various stations for activities, including tic-tac-toe, coloring, and decorating a Halloween cookie.

“Our friendly associates are eager to host families and their young children for a safe and fun Halloween event,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

As children finish each activity, they will collect candy for their Halloween bag.

Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X