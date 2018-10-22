Kroger to Host Halloween Event for Children

ROANOKE,VA (WOAY) – Halloween is coming up and Kroger wants to help your children kick off the holiday.

Children 10 and under are invited to come to any their 107 Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division for free activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children will receive a free Halloween bag and instruction card when they enter the store. They will go to various stations for activities, including tic-tac-toe, coloring, and decorating a Halloween cookie.

“Our friendly associates are eager to host families and their young children for a safe and fun Halloween event,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

As children finish each activity, they will collect candy for their Halloween bag.