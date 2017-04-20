Kroger supports Mountaineer Food Bank

Advertisement



UNDATED (NEWS RELEASE) — Kroger has presented a check for more than $10,000 to the Mountaineer Food Bank.

The funds came from donations made by customers and Kroger associates in coin boxes at Kroger stores in West Virginia. “Kroger customers and our associates are faithful donors to the Food Bank because they know their contributions will make a difference in the fight against hunger,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Mountaineer Food Bank supports 500 programs in 48 counties in West Virginia. The Food Bank will use the money to buy food to be distributed to pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, day care centers, after school programs, back pack programs and seniors’ centers, said Chad Morrison, executive director of the Food Bank.

In West Virginia, more than 15 percent of the population does not have enough food or access to the right kinds of food for a healthy diet, said Morrison. “These families live day-to-day and often have to make a choice between healthy foods and living expenses,” he said. “One in six people will visit a food pantry, soup kitchen or other feeding program this year.”

Kroger has been “our partner in the fight against hunger for many years,” said Morrison. “We are grateful for Kroger’s ongoing commitment to involve employees, customers and suppliers in a united effort to make a difference in the lives of thousands of Mountaineers every day.”

The Mountaineer Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger agency. Kroger is a founding partner of Feeding America.

