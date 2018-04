ROANOKE, VA– Kroger stores in West Virginia have raised thousands of dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Thanks to Kroger customers who purchased paper shamrocks for a $1 or $5 donation and Kroger associates who held fundraising events, the Mid-Atlantic division was able to raise $9,000. The money will to help kids and adults who are affected with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life threatening diseases.

