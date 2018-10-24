Kroger launches online grocery delivery; known as Ship in the Mid-Atlantic

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The Mid-Atlantic branch of Kroger has announced the arrival of the grocery chain’s newest e-commerce platform: Kroger Ship.

It’s an online delivery service that lets you order groceries and household items to be delivered directly to your home.

The service initially launched in four markets earlier this year: Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville, and Nashville.

During the rollout of the delivery service, you can shop from a selection of 4,500 Kroger-branded products and over 50,000 center-aisle (non-refrigerated) groceries and household products.

“Kroger Ship will allow our customers to shop when and how they want,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our new service is just one more way we are redefining the customer experience as part of Restock Kroger, bringing more convenience and options to shoppers.”

Kroger, like many other retailers, is diving into online grocery shopping to catch up after Amazon bought Whole Foods and rolled out 2-hour delivery of groceries in some cities.

With Kroger Ship, delivery to your doorstep is free on any order over $35. Otherwise, shipping has a flat rate of $4.99 per order. But, since the delivery service does include bulk items, it may not be difficult to hit the $35 minimum.

During the launch phase, you can get free shipping with no minimum purchase, plus 15% off your order, with a one-time-use promo code, SHIP15.

“Kroger is building on our expansive logistics and fulfillment infrastructure to support the rapid rollout of Ship,” said Frank Bruni, vice president of supply chain and procurement with Kroger Co. “With the support of Our Brands, and Kroger’s manufacturers and suppliers, our vision is to build a seamless ecommerce system that offers our customers an ever-growing number of products and allows Kroger to ship nationwide, serving America through food inspiration and uplift.”