Kroger In Bluewell Set To Close In Early April

BLUEWELL, WV (WOAY) – After more than a decade of declining profits, Kroger will close its store in Bluewell, West Virginia in early April.

“Closing a store is a difficult decision and one that we take very seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers,” said Jerry Clontz, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Opened in 1981, the Bluewell Kroger store is approximately 31,100 square feet, making it one of the smallest of the 111 stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division. As of today, the Bluewell Kroger employs a total of68 associates, both part-time and full-time. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 3,980 associates in its 35 stores. Bluewell is located in Mercer County and is approximately 11 miles from Princeton.

“We’re grateful for the service and dedication of the associates at the Bluewell store,” added Clontz. “We appreciate their contributions and we are working with them to identify positions in other Kroger store locations. Helping our associates through this transition is our number one priority.”