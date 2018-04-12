Kroger Hiring 420 Employees in Region That Includes West Virginia

CHARLESTON (WCHS, JEFF MORRIS)– Anyone shopping for a job in the region will have some opportunities at Kroger.

The grocery store chain announced in a news release that it is hiring to fill about 420 jobs in its stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes West Virginia, Ashland, Ky., Marietta, Belpre and Proctorville, Ohio.

Kroger said the region has 122 stores and also includes North Carolina and Kingsport and Johnson City, Tenn.

Interested applicants may apply at jobs.kroger.com.

Kroger said it has added 100,000 new jobs in communities across the country and is committed to having an environment where people can come for a job and stay for a career.

